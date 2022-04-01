WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO