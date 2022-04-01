ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

SFGate
 2 days ago

WAZ021-021200- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance. of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy