Rain and snow overnight

As temperatures cool slightly overnight, some of the rain will change to snow. The best chance for accumulating snow will be north of Milwaukee, across Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac counties. Totals of 1-3" of wet, slushy, heavy snow are expected. Farther south, it looks like an inch or less.

Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Small increases or decreases in temperature could have an impact on who sees rain vs. snow. A few slick spots are possible for the Monday morning commute.

Showers linger into the first part of Monday, with steadier rain tapering off by lunchtime, with scattered, light showers possible in the afternoon. Overall rain totals look to be anywhere from 0.3-0.6". Highs top out in the mid 40s. Monday night areas of fog are possible across the area, which may impact visibility for drivers.

Fog could linger into Tuesday, with otherwise mainly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Rain moves in by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Morning Rain/Snow, then Afternoon Drizzle. 1-3" Total Snow Possible, mainly north. Little to no snow South

High: 45

Wind: Var 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, foggy

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy, warmer

High: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers

High: 48

FRIDAY: Chance rain/snow mix

High: 43

