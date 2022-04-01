ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

Western New York elementary students locked in ‘Isolation Room’ as discipline

By Jeff Preval, Daniel Telvock
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfACc_0ewKpc1c00

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children from kindergarten to second grade are being locked in what’s been described as an “isolation room” at Silver Creek Elementary School, a district administrator wrote in a letter to School Board members earlier this week.

The letter, which News 4 Investigates obtained, states that at least five students, including a kindergartner, have been “inhumanely and illegally locked or barricaded in an isolation cell.”

“I have been fighting all year to keep children out of the isolation cell,” wrote Jay Hall, the assistant director of elementary programming on March 28.

Hall describes the room as a “cold, cinder block jail-like cell,” and that, “It should never, even for one second, be used in any capacity to redirect or punish any child at any time.”

Hall goes onto say: “Children as young as 5 years old are being blockaded and locked in the isolation cell,
kicking the door, pounding on glass with their fists, banging their heads, crying profusely, pleading to be freed, all with complicit staff members standing by and watching.”

Parents got wind of the letter and started posting complaints on Facebook. At least four parents contacted News 4 Investigates with concerns about the isolation room and how the school district is handling the complaints.

On Wednesday, the school district issued a statement on its Facebook page and website, saying:

“The District is aware that this morning there were concerns raised on social media pertaining to our Elementary School. The District’s most important priority is the safety and security of all District students and staff. We take any concerns and allegations regarding student safety and their wellbeing as the top priority. The Board of Education received a multi-page letter yesterday, March 29, 2022 with several concerning allegations. The District engaged a third party, who immediately began and continues investigating the allegations set forth in the letter. Rest assured, that the District and Board of Education are engaging in a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this matter expeditiously. We will continue to inform the community with appropriate updates when the District is able to.”

Most of the comments are critical of the school system, with some parents expressing real anger over the situation.

“Let’s all keep our kids home until further investigation!!!” one parent wrote.

“You better pray we never find out that our son has ever been put in one of these so called cells!!” another parent wrote.

District Superintendent Todd A. Crandall, who did not want to do an interview, said that the School Board asked the law firm Webster Szanyi, which also acts as counsel for the board, to investigate the complaints. He hopes to have a report by the end of the week.

One parent said that these concerns are not new to school administrators.

Kerry Vasquezmarte said her special-needs daughter was locked in a room several times as a Pre-K pupil at the elementary school. She said a classmate witnessed her daughter being dragged by her arms through a hallway.

Vasquezmarte said her daughter cried when she confronted her about the incident and still has nightmares. She said she and a teacher met with Crandall over a year ago to discuss the isolation techniques.

“And all he did was blame my child during the meeting,” Vasquezmarte said. “And I said numerous times to get my child, I was taking her home, she’s not being locked in a room. It took me threatening him for him to finally radio down to wherever to retrieve my kid.”

Vasquezmarte said she eventually pulled her child out of Pre-K and homeschooled her during the kindergarten year. Her daughter is back at the elementary school for First Grade, with a “fantastic” teacher, Vasquezmarte said.

“I was only made aware of any concern on Friday, March 18,” Crandall said. “I can’t comment on something from years ago.”

Buffalo Police releases names of 3 officers shot

Crandall said the law firm had an attorney on site Wednesday to conduct interviews. The attorney was also on school district property Thursday.

“We are not about hiding anything or trying to cover up anything,” Crandall said. “Student and staff safety is paramount, and we look forward to hearing the results so that if need be we can address any protocol or procedures as needed.”

The New York State Department of Education says it could not confirm or deny that the state was looking into these claims.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said it is not investigating the claims at the school, saying no one has made a formal complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Creek, NY
Education
Silver Creek, NY
Government
City
Silver Creek, NY
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Board Of Education#The Elementary School#School Principal#K12#School Board#News 4 Investigates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
Fox11online.com

Parents say school strapped students with special needs in chairs as punishment

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The special education department of a Pennsylvania school district is under investigation after multiple parents reported abuse and wrongdoing towards students with special needs. It all started back in January at a school board meeting when concerns were raised by parents in the Glendale...
EDUCATION
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Ways to Get Out of Jury Duty in New York State

For the first time in my life, I got my first ever notice to serve on a jury here in New York State. I don't know about you, but I am happy about it. I never understood why people get so upset or bent out of shape when they get called to serve on a jury. In all of my years, I have never gotten the call and I honestly feel that it's an honor to due so.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy