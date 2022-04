PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a bipartisan bill Friday that would have given legislators more control over spending federal aid. Noem wrote in her veto message to lawmakers that giving them more oversight over the spending would create a complicated process that would be hard to understand and track. She also noted that the bill never got a public hearing and legislative control of the money could undo spending that's already been allocated in the state budget.

