ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FAFSA Deadline Extended

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 2 days ago

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the FAFSA filing deadline to April 18. Students need to...

wkvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

NU expands free tuition program, moves FAFSA priority deadline

(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska System expands their 'Nebraska Promise' program to even more low-income students. On Monday, NU System President Ted Carter announced the program's expansion. The university launched the Nebraska Promise in 2020, which guarantees full-tuition coverage for full-time Nebraska undergraduates with family incomes of $60,000 or less. The Nebraska Promise expansion will take effect in fall 2022. Under the expanded program, full-time resident undergraduates whose families have an adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less or who qualify for the federal Pell Grant can attend any campus in the NU System and have up to 30 credit hours of tuition covered per academic year.
LINCOLN, NE
WJTV 12

MDE extends deadline for Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, officials with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program has extended the program’s application deadline past March 15. The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted in December 2021 to award more than $9.8 million in grant funds to five universities to cover tuition and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Deadline for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program extended

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for the Jackson Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program has been extended to Friday, April 1.  The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop an array of work skills and experience and aims to foster an environment that teaches work ethics and life skills, while providing exposure to […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
The Verge

MIT is reinstating SAT and ACT requirements for incoming students

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said Monday it’s reinstating requirements that students provide scores from the SAT or ACT standardized tests for future admissions. At the start of the pandemic, many schools waived standardized test requirements for incoming students or, like MIT, made reporting them optional. The temporary...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy