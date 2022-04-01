ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

Know all too well that the only thing more dangerous than Sheila in a good mood is Sheila in a bad one. And in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, the supervillain is thrown into the tizzy of all tizzies as her recent machinations come ever closer to becoming common knowledge. Will Deacon be able to talk her off of a metaphorical ledge? Will Taylor come to regret getting mixed up anew with her onetime “killer”? Read on, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty…
