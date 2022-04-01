ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flDTW_0ewKocdJ00
Vatican Pope Canada Indigenous Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St. Peter's Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis apologized and begged forgiveness Friday for the “deplorable” abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s church-run residential schools and said he hoped to visit Canada in late July to deliver the apology in person to all those who suffered from the Catholic Church's misguided missionary zeal.

Francis made the apology during an audience with dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities who came to Rome seeking a papal apology and a commitment for the Catholic Church to repair the damage. He said he hoped to visit Canada “in the days" around the Feast of St. Anna, which falls on July 26 and is dedicated to Christ's grandmother.

More than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

“For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask forgiveness of the Lord,” Francis said. “And I want to tell you from my heart, that I am greatly pained. And I unite myself with the Canadian bishops in apologizing.”

The trip to Rome by the Indigenous was years in the making but gained momentum last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves outside some of the residential schools. The three groups of Indigenous met separately with Francis over several hours this week, culminating with Friday's audience.

Francis spoke in Italian and it wasn’t immediately clear if the audience understood what he had said, though they stood and applauded after he finished.

And the audience continued on with joyous performances of Indigenous prayers, drum, dance and fiddlers that Francis watched, applauded and at one point gave a thumbs up to. The Indigenous then presented him with gifts, including snow shoes.

The head of the Metis, Cassidy Caron, presented Francis with a bound book of their people's stories: Much of what the Indigenous sought to accomplish during their meetings this week was to tell Francis the individual stories of loss and abuse that they suffered.

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. That legacy of that abuse and isolation from family has been cited by Indigenous leaders as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction on Canadian reservations.

Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations.

Last May, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the discovery of 215 gravesites near Kamloops, British Columbia, that were found using ground-penetrating radar. It was Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school and the discovery of the graves was the first of numerous, similar grim sites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

134K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Complex

Pope Meets With Métis Residential School Survivors But Doesn’t Apologize

While Métis individuals called a recent meeting at the Vatican “comfortable,” Pope Francis has refrained from apologizing about government-funded residential schools run by the Catholic Church. While meeting with survivors of church-run residential schools at the Vatican early Monday morning, the Pope listened intently as three Métis...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Pope Francis
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
WOWK

Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis released his long-awaited reform program of the Holy See bureaucracy on Saturday that envisages greater decision-making roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The 54-page text, titled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the...
RELIGION
AFP

Pope visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

Pope Francis on Saturday visited Ukrainian children who have fled the Russian invasion and are being cared for at the Vatican's paediatric hospital in Rome. A smiling Francis, 85, reached out to clasp the hands of children as he walked through a ward at the Bambino Gesu hospital in the capital, which is currently treating 19 Ukrainian children.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Government Of Canada#Ap#Indigenous Peoples#The Catholic Church#Inuit#First Nations#Christian#Canadian
AFP

Argentina's dictatorship dug its own grave in Falklands War

Argentina's embattled military dictatorship was on its last legs when it sought to secure a lifeline with an invasion of the British Falkland Islands 40 years ago this week. But while the brief and bloody conflict quickened the fall of the dictatorship, 40 years on, Buenos Aires still harbors ambitions of one day making the islands part of Argentina.    dm-pbl/jb/lab/bc/sw
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pope, In Toughest Comments Yet, Calls Ukraine Invasion 'Armed Aggression'

A sombre Pope Francis on Sunday issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying the "unacceptable armed aggression" and "massacre" must stop. The pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24. But the pontiff's choice of words appear increasingly aimed at rejecting Moscow's justifications for the invasion.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

‘Stop this massacre’: pope condemns invasion of Ukraine

Pope Francis has issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying the “unacceptable armed aggression” must stop. Speaking to thousands of people in St Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the killing of children and unarmed civilians was “barbaric” and had “no valid strategic reason”.
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope approved payment for Vatican to exit botched deal, court told

VATICAN CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - A defendant at a Vatican trial testified on Wednesday that superiors including Pope Francis approved a $15 million settlement to get the Vatican out of a botched London real estate deal to avoid a total loss. Testifying for more than four hours, Monsignor Mauro...
WORLD
AFP

Pope heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe. But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.
RELIGION
AFP

Argentina's Falklands obsession thrives 40 years after war

Whether it is found in children's school books, on bank notes, murals and road signs, tattooed on people's bodies or even as an article in the constitution, Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands is a national obsession. In many towns and cities, road signs specify the distance to the Falklands.
AMERICAS
International Business Times

Pope Struggles With Leg Pain In Malta, Defends Migrants

Pope Francis, struggling with leg pain, on Sunday said countries should always help those trying to survive "amidst the waves of the sea" as he wrapped up a trip to Malta, which is at the heart of Europe's migration debate. At the start of the last day of his trip...
RELIGION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy