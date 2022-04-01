ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Top Knot (High Bun) Hack From Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton

rachaelrayshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Knot (High Bun) Hack From Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton. Chris Appleton, hairstylist to stars like JLo and Kim Kardashian, shares his simple tips for a...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jlo
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Bun
The Independent

The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West said her ‘career was over’ in first trailer for Hulu series

Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Inside the Kardashians’ business failures from Kim, Khloe & Kourtney’s credit card to Kendall & Kylie’s clothing line

BUSINESS wasn't always booming for the Kardashians. From Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's credit card to Kendall and Kylie's "disrespectful" clothing line, here are their failed enterprises. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, respectively have multi-million dollar brands, but the journey was filled with business bumps in the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Reveals Kanye West Turned Down Her Female Yeezy Collab Idea Out of Respect for Kim Kardashian

Nicki Minaj was eyeing a collaboration with Kanye West's Yeezy brand, but her idea was turned down. During her recent sit-down with Joe Budden, titled A Conversation With Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden, which premiered on the rapper-turned-podcaster's YouTube page on Wednesday (March 9), Nicki revealed that after obtaining a deal with Fendi following her name-drop of the brand on 2018 her track "Chun-Li," the Queens, N.Y. rhymer said she reached out to Ye for a joint brand venture, but was denied out of respect for his then-wife Kim Kardashian.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy