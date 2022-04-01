ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested after stealing car from a midtown apartment complex with two children in the backseat

Tulsa police TPD says two children are safe after a man stole a car with the two children inside Thursday night.

TULSA, Okla. — A 2-year-old child and 11-month-old infant are safe after a man stole the car they were in from a midtown apartment complex.

Tulsa police say this situation began around 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Red Fox apartments near East 16th Street and Memorial Drive.

Police say the mother, Charmagne Davis, went to the complex to visit a friend, and she left her car running while she went inside.

That’s when the suspect, Tony Davis, reportedly jumped in the car and took off. TPD says they started a city-wide search right away.

Within 30 minutes, officers got a call saying the car they were looking for had been ditched in a north Tulsa neighborhood near West Pine Street and North Union Avenue.

The kids were found safe inside, but Tony Davis had fled.

While this happened, officers determined Charmagne Davis was “extremely intoxicated,” and say she admitted to smoking marijuana before driving her children to the Red Fox apartments where her car was stolen.

Charmagne Davis was arrested and is facing charges for child endangerment and DUI. Police say marijuana was found on her person after she was taken into custody.

Then, around 9:15 p.m., TPD says Tony Davis returned to where he ditched the car in north Tulsa and told officers he “needed a ride to pick up his car after someone took it.”

Tony Davis also told police he did not see the children in the backseat before driving away. He’s been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Tulsa police tell us both Charmagne Davis and Tony Davis claim to not know each other, despite having the same last name.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
