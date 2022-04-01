Bloomberg Daybreak: April 1, 2022 - Hour 1 (Radio)

Bitcoin is taking a pause following a sharp rise in recent days that saw it reach its highest levels of the year. The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 2.2% on Tuesday to trade around $46,908, its first down day in six. The drop follows a break-neck surge of roughly 20% since mid-March, which had helped it wipe out all 2022 losses and accumulate gains of roughly 2% for the year. And Tuesday’s downturn comes as U.S. stocks -- which crypto markets have largely moved in tandem with all year -- gained amid optimism for progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO