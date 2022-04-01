ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak: April 1, 2022 - Hour 1 (Radio)

Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Markets: China Open' Full Show (03/15/2022)

"Bloomberg Markets: China Open" is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. Rishaad Salamat, David Ingles, and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day. And powered by more than 27-hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries, we get you the global stories that will impact the region's markets. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
NPR

TED Radio Hour

It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And I want to start the show today with kind of an unusual question. STEVEN JOHNSON: If a newspaper only came out once a century, what would the banner headline be? What is the most important story on that scale?
TV & VIDEOS
Bloomberg

U.S. Trade Chief Says Time to Ditch ‘Old Playbook’ on China

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. U.S. trade chief Katherine Tai said it was time to forget about changing China’s behavior and instead take a more defensive posture toward the world’s second-biggest economy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

Bitcoin Takes a Pause From Sharp Recovery Rally as Bulls Regroup

Bitcoin is taking a pause following a sharp rise in recent days that saw it reach its highest levels of the year. The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 2.2% on Tuesday to trade around $46,908, its first down day in six. The drop follows a break-neck surge of roughly 20% since mid-March, which had helped it wipe out all 2022 losses and accumulate gains of roughly 2% for the year. And Tuesday’s downturn comes as U.S. stocks -- which crypto markets have largely moved in tandem with all year -- gained amid optimism for progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller on Omicron Impact

China Beige Book Chief Executive Officer Leland Miller says that the current omicron surge is hitting mainland manufacturing which is no longer offsetting retail. He speaks to David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open". (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
Reuters

China jitters, energy decoupling and Russian gold: podcast

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war in Ukraine is spurring investors and governments to act fast. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss foreign cash fleeing Beijing, the West’s rapid plan to de-Russify its energy mix and Vladimir Putin’s options for his $140 billion gold chest.
ECONOMY
Michael Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Avoiding A Global Food Crisis

President Biden is warning the war in Ukraine could cause global food shortages. Joe Glauber, International Food Policy Research Institute Senior Research Fellow, joined Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close" on Monday to discuss global food security. (Source: Bloomberg)
FOOD & DRINKS

