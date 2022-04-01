Say no to nuisance and zoning ordinances in Lincoln County

As I sat in the very crowded Lincoln County Board of Commissioners room on March 15th watching the public comment and discussion over a nuisance and zoning ordinance for the county. I was completely surprised and disappointed that the county leaders are considering a restrictive ordinance. In my experience, I have held the belief that Lincoln County residents stand for limited government, private property rights and support of small businesses that create jobs and grow the local economy.

Let’s be clear this talk about a zoning ordinance is an attempt to stop one life-long Lincoln County resident and businessman from building a cement batch plant in Alto. But the unintended consequences will have harmful effects for various well established industries such as ranching and farming throughout the entire county. Think about it, one small unincorporated Lincoln County community is trying to force its mainly out-of-state values on communities from Corona to Hondo.

The role of the County Commission Chairman is to facilitate the discussion of issues within the Commission, not to impose his or her will on the other Commissioners. I also believe, while the Commissioners are elected by voters in their districts, they make decisions that affect everyone in Lincoln County. That was not the case at the recent Commission meeting. After many people spoke against the proposed zoning ordinance, including myself, former Sheriff Robert Shepperd and current Sheriff Michael Wood, Chairman Stewart let it be known that he was spearheading the ordinance for a group of Alto residents, who are opposed to the cement batch plant.

It is clear the Chairman has been thinking about enacting a County ordinance to stop this singular business venture for some time. He made the following statement during the February State Environmental hearing on the Alto plant, “I feel that I am starting the lengthy process of trying to sway the governing body towards considering zoning to prevent this type of proposed activity in areas that are clearly not appropriate.”

At the end of the day this is not so much a fight over a proposed business, although Roper Construction is following state regulations and will be in compliance with the state permit, this is about a local governing body picking winners and losers. And that is not what the Lincoln County Commission should be doing, that creates a slippery slope and in the end we all lose.

I urge all county residents to join me in taking a stand in supporting small businesses in Lincoln County and against any nuisance and zoning ordinances that restrict our rights and will be an extra financial cost to each taxpayer in this county.