Hellertown, PA

Fire in Hellertown leaves 2 juveniles dead

By Ali Reid
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

HELLERTOWN, Pa. | A home is destroyed and two juveniles have died after an overnight fire in Northampton County. A two-alarm fire was reported at just around 1 a.m. on Linden Ave, in Hellertown early on Friday morning. Officials say that two juveniles were trapped on the second floor as the...

www.wfmz.com

