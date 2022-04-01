ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Friday, April 1 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will...

siouxcityjournal.com

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic. One woman saw the animal walking through Main Street. "I...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: The weather rock

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — When it comes to predicting the weather, our KELOLAND Meteorologists have some high-tech tools to help with the forecast. But sometimes the simple tools work just as well. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1976 when one Northwest Iowa man came up...
LARCHWOOD, IA
WESH

Fabulous Friday Weather

After starting off with a few morning showers and clouds we are seeing beautiful sunshine across Central Florida this afternoon. The pleasant and comfy weather will stick around this weekend. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry through next week. Rain chances return on Thursday of next week with an approaching front.
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Most of South Dakota in a moderate to severe drought

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half...
AGRICULTURE
KCCI.com

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

PROGRESS: Missouri River port sees 40 barges head up river in first year

BLENCOE, Iowa — Barges carrying fertilizers head up, and grains head down that stretch of the upper Missouri River after the Port of Blencoe opened last June. Western Iowa farmers now have access to a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grains at the new “gateway to the world market.”
BLENCOE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball wins opening Big Ten series against Michigan

The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday. Iowa split its doubleheader...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sioux City Journal

Florida trucker given probation in Nebraska double fatality

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Friday to 90 days of house arrest and two years of probation for a crash that killed a Nebraska man and his 7-year-old son last year. Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, was sentenced for two misdemeanor charges...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Remember spring cleaning for Sioux City

As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be helping the city and the environment! Also, maybe it's time to permanently ban the use of plastic bags in Sioux City? Seems like they are in neighborhood trees and fence lines everywhere throughout town. --Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two families enjoy common room, private space in Missouri home

On the exterior, the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances. But this two-family residence also features lockable doors that open into a hallway between, and directly into, the great rooms of both homes. “I have never...
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

First outdoor meet for Atlantic boys track slated for Monday at Glenwood

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday. It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”
GLENWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City keeping eye on historic Sergeant Floyd Monument

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is keeping a close eye on the Sergeant Floyd Monument. The 100-foot-tall, 122-year-old obelisk of heavy Kettle River sandstone, located on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River, marks the grave of Sgt. Charles Floyd, a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition who died during the expedition in 1804, in the area that would later become Sioux City.

