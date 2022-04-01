Friday, April 1 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic. One woman saw the animal walking through Main Street. "I...
A possible tornado was bearing down on the Washington, D.C., area -- and one local forecaster "was freaking out inside" but knew he had to make a call because the person on the other end of the line was not watching him. NEWS4 chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was live on...
Last Saturday while we were all NOT looking forward to messing with our clocks yet again, a glorious show took place. This streak of light caught the attention of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Canada, Iowa, and even Illinois. If you like the color green then you were amazed even more. A green...
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — When it comes to predicting the weather, our KELOLAND Meteorologists have some high-tech tools to help with the forecast. But sometimes the simple tools work just as well. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1976 when one Northwest Iowa man came up...
After starting off with a few morning showers and clouds we are seeing beautiful sunshine across Central Florida this afternoon. The pleasant and comfy weather will stick around this weekend. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry through next week. Rain chances return on Thursday of next week with an approaching front.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Grass stockpiles are dwindling and some ranchers are expecting only half...
AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
BLENCOE, Iowa — Barges carrying fertilizers head up, and grains head down that stretch of the upper Missouri River after the Port of Blencoe opened last June. Western Iowa farmers now have access to a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grains at the new “gateway to the world market.”
KEARNEY — Rural radio celebrity Trent Loos of Loup City has the outstate Nebraska vibe that gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau wants to complement her metro Omaha style. Thursday in Kearney, she named Loos as her running mate in the Republican race for governor. Thibodeau told the Republicans gathered for...
The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday. Iowa split its doubleheader...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Friday to 90 days of house arrest and two years of probation for a crash that killed a Nebraska man and his 7-year-old son last year. Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, was sentenced for two misdemeanor charges...
As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be helping the city and the environment! Also, maybe it's time to permanently ban the use of plastic bags in Sioux City? Seems like they are in neighborhood trees and fence lines everywhere throughout town. --Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
On the exterior, the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances. But this two-family residence also features lockable doors that open into a hallway between, and directly into, the great rooms of both homes. “I have never...
(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys track team will be in action at Glenwood on Monday. It’s the team’s first outing since going to Northwest Missouri State on March 19th. Coach Abby Becker says, “We’ll be kind of stacking some stuff here and there to see where we are at on a 400 meter track since we’ve only been indoors on 300 meter. Looking forward to that competition that is kind of our first view of seeing what everybody else has and where they are going to put people. We’ll see where our competition is and where we rank amongst everybody.”
DES MOINES, Iowa — How lucky were we this March? The Iowa and Iowa State women and men made the NCAA tournament. And before that, we got to celebrate the Iowa men and women winning their respective Big Ten tournaments. Yes, March Madness indeed. The basketball was breathtaking. Tyrese...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is keeping a close eye on the Sergeant Floyd Monument. The 100-foot-tall, 122-year-old obelisk of heavy Kettle River sandstone, located on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River, marks the grave of Sgt. Charles Floyd, a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition who died during the expedition in 1804, in the area that would later become Sioux City.
Comments / 0