ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sherwin-Williams Insiders Are Buying Shares

By Jason Hawthorne
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The media rarely hesitates to point out when executives sell stock in their companies -- especially when those sales seem exquisitely timed to benefit the seller. But there are a lot of reasons for an insider to sell shares.

By contrast, buying stock as an insider really only makes sense if you believe the shares are undervalued. That's why it is a much more reliable indicator of management's outlook for a company. And buying is exactly what insiders at Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) are doing. CEO John Morikis is a good example. With the stock down, he's adding to his position. Should retail investors do the same?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWyfD_0ewKlOR200

Image source: Getty Images.

A historic sell-off

Shares of the paint maker have been crushed since the beginning of the year. Indeed, the drop has rivaled the sell-off that occurred during the housing crash of 2008. That would seem to make it an opportune time for long-term investors to pick up shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yHj4_0ewKlOR200

SHW data by YCharts

However, Sherwin-Williams stock is also still up by more than 90% since the beginning of 2019. And rising interest rates put the housing market at risk. And a stock price has no memory. That's why investors often pay less attention to prices in the abstract, and more attention to metrics like price-to-sales or price-to-earnings ratios.

A lofty valuation

From that perspective, Sherwin-Williams shares aren't cheap even after their recent steep drop. They trade at a price-to-sales ratio 70% higher than they did at the beginning of 2019. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is also elevated compared to where it has been during many periods over the past five years. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5dUK_0ewKlOR200

SHW PS Ratio data by YCharts

Skin in the game

From a capital allocation standpoint, the company has been buying back shares for years. It has reduced the share count by about 8% since the beginning of 2018 and 16% over the past decade.

It seems insiders at the company have decided to join in. In February, Morikis made an outright purchase of shares. The transaction was only for about $500,000. And he has cashed in about $9 million worth of equity already this year.

But according to SEC filings, Morikis directly owns about 321,000 shares, worth in the neighborhood of $80 million. (He owns another 70,000 indirectly.) That's up from 278,500 at the end of 2021 thanks to restricted stock vesting. Considering that he already has such a large stake, spending another $500,000 on the stock after a 30% drop seems like a clear vote of confidence.

The big picture

No one knows where a company's stock price will go in the short term -- not even the CEO. And there are significant concerns that could affect the demand for Sherwin-Williams' products. Rising interest rates , a severe shortage of housing stock compared to demand, and high inflation could all dent its business over the next year or two.

But shareholders should feel good that Morikis isn't just holding on to the stock he has earned. He's spending his own money to buy more. It's hard to think of a clearer vote of confidence than a company and its CEO buying shares in tandem.

10 stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Jason Hawthorne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sherwin-Williams. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

80M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherwin Williams#Stock#Buy More#Shw#Ycharts
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Benzinga

Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices? Here's What Oil Execs Say

Gas prices recently hit all-time highs in the United States as pressures from the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the cost of oil higher. Oil and gas companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) have benefitted from this rise in oil prices, with stock prices following suit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

But Shiba Inu's value would have to keep skyrocketing to reach the $1 goal. Investing in SHIB in hopes that it will reach $1 is more like gambling than investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy