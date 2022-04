Tia Mowry, the actor, author, and star of the Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion,” joined Cheddar News to talk about the show's final season, her partnership with Kelley Blue Book to share the top-rated family-friendly cars of 2022, and even TikTok. "I posted a video of just all of the different cast members on the show. I'm a huge Tiktok fan. So we did kind of this infamous Tiktok dance," she said. "We are just having a ball, lots of laughter, lots of fun, and there are incredible stories this year. So I cannot wait for people to see the show."

