ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dutch investor group targets oil, gas execs' pay plans if climate goals fall short

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEe6L_0ewKipvw00

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of Dutch investors managing assets worth nearly 1.5 trillion euros threatened on Friday to oppose oil and gas sector executives’ pay plans if their companies failed to set climate change goals in line with the Paris Agreement on global warming.

The institutional investors, including the asset management arms of insurers Aegon and NN Group and PGGM and MN Services, control 1.48 trillion euros ($1.64 trillion) in assets.

They said they expected the oil and gas sector to be “at the forefront of the (energy) transition” designed to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, and would use their voting rights to push for that, urging other shareholders to do the same.

On Thursday Climate Action 100+ (CA100+), the biggest investor group pushing for corporate action, said the heaviest-emitting companies had yet align their businesses with the Paris goals, and that it also expected shareholders to ramp up pressure for action.

The Dutch investor group said it expected oil and gas companies to set targets to reduce their own and their suppliers’ and customers’ carbon dioxide emissions, and show how their capital allocation plan supported their strategy by 2024.

It would “consider using escalation actions” over climate change strategies not in line with Paris, including voting against executive pay plans that did not link pay to performance on climate goals.

The group added that it expected all companies it invested in to take the steps necessary to limit global warming, and that its benchmarks aligned with those of CA100+ and the International Energy Agency.

CA100+ said on Thursday that only 17% of the largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters had set medium-term targets in line with meeting the goal of capping warming at 1.5 degrees.

It has itself come under fire from environmental campaigners for not pushing companies to do more.

“Severe climate events are escalating far faster than investors are escalating their engagement with heavy emitters,” said Guillaume Pottier, Stewardship Campaigner with Friends of the Earth France affiliate Reclaim Finance.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Paris Climate Agreement#Dutch#Amsterdam#Aegon#Nn Group#Pggm#Mn Services
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

A cut-and-paste attack on electric vehicle batteries and renewables is spanning the globe. But is it right?

Unattributed extracts from an essay decrying renewables and electric vehicles are being used to undermine their environmental credentials. Temperature Check is a weekly column examining claims about climate change made by governments, politicians, business and in the media. See the latest column and follow the series here. Across social media,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

With Tesla Localizing EV Production, This Analyst Says Musk's Brand Is Becoming A Renewable Energy Play

As energy security becomes key for national security, recent geopolitical events may have accelerated the U.S.'s sponsorship for onshoring mission critical battery materials and advanced battery technology, says Adam Jonas. "Over time, we expect to see grid-level stationary storage receive significantly more attention for its role in enabling renewable generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

San Diego Gas & Electric Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Add Capacity for High Energy Demand

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022-- San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), a regulated public utility that provides energy service to 3.7 million people, has awarded Mitsubishi Power an order for a 10 megawatt (MW) / 60 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution for its Pala-Gomez Creek Energy Storage Project in Pala, California. The battery energy storage system (BESS) will add capacity to help meet high energy demand, support grid reliability and operational flexibility, maximize use of renewable energy, and help prevent outages during peak demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Energy recovery of waste plastics into diesel fuel with ethanol and ethoxy ethyl acetate additives on circular economy strategy

The widespread use of plastic goods creates huge disposal issues and environmental concerns. Increasing emphasis has been paid to the notion of a circular economy, which might have a significant impact on the demand for plastic raw materials. Post-consumer plastics recycling is a major focus of the nation's circular economy. This study focuses on energy recovery from waste plastics as an alternative fuel source to meet the circular economy demand. Waste plastic fuel produced through pyrolysis has been claimed to be utilized as a substituted fuel. This work focuses to determine the performance and emission standards of Waste Plastic Fuel (WPF) generated from the pyrolysis of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) in a single-cylinder Direct Injection Diesel Engine (DIDE). Three different ratios of WPF were combined with 10% ethanol and 10% ethoxy ethyl acetate as an oxygenated additive to create quaternary fuel blends. The ethanol has a low viscosity, a high oxygen content, a high hydrogen-to-carbon ratio as favourable properties, the quaternary fuel results the improved brake thermal efficiency, fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The blend WEE20 exhibits 4.7% higher brake thermal efficiency, and 7.8% reduced fuel consumption compared to the diesel. The quaternary fuel blends demonstrated decreased carbon monoxide of 3.7 to 13.4% and reduced hydrocarbons of 2 to 16% under different load conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

DOE details plans for revamping clean energy

The Department of Energy released new details yesterday about its spending plans, shedding light on how the Biden administration wants to shape the clean energy sector. The Biden’s administration’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal — which would fund the Energy Department at $48.2 billion, up from nearly $44.9 billion in current spending — is likely to be altered significantly by Congress. But it provides a snapshot of the administration’s priorities, including plans for carbon capture, methane, renewables, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Swiss Re Cuts Fossil Fuel Cover for Oil, Gas to Protect Climate

LONDON (Reuters) -Swiss Re, the world's second biggest reinsurer said it would no longer insure most new oil and gas projects following mounting pressure on big business to do more to help the world cap global warming. Last year, the International Energy Agency report said no more new oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy