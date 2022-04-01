ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

By Staff Report
westsidetoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Department of Transportation today...

westsidetoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Park and pray: More delivery drivers park illegally amid curb congestion

Last-mile delivery has a parking problem, and it is hurting efficiency, raising costs and ultimately hurting the ability to attract new drivers. Just 7.5% of drivers surveyed by curb management company Automotus said they are always able to find parking at the curb upon arrival, and 25% spend between four and seven minutes searching for a spot.
TRAFFIC
KCJJ

City of IC steps up enforcement of bicycle lane parking restrictions

The city of Iowa City is stepping up its enforcement of bicycle lane parking restrictions. Earlier this week the city council voted unanimously to amend an ordinance that expands the enforcement of bike lanes being blocked by parked vehicles. Stopping, standing or parking in bike lanes is already prohibited by...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Bakersfield Now

Crash involving a semi and school bus on Hwy. 58 closes lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and big rig westbound highway 58 Wednesday morning. CHP said three lanes were blocked for about an hour. No information on injuries has been provided.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

City Council cuts back hours of parking meter enforcement in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an ordinance to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement after public outcry over excessive enforcement during entertainment events at the Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center. The decision limits enforcement to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m....
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
NBC Los Angeles

Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Utility Pole in Malibu

Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning at Rambla Vista after a vehicle driven by someone suspected of DUI crashed into a parked car, flipped and knocked down a utility pole, authorities said. The crash occurred just after midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department which did not...
MALIBU, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Law enforcement cracking down on school bus safety

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols related to school bus safety thanks to grant money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program known as SAVE is part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy