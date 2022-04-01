ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Men Get Physical If A Guy Insults Their Wife?

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with that Will Smith slap, though not in the way you probably think. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. I just had to write to you about this. That stupid Academy Award slap, it was the worst thing to happen to ME! 20 years ago (20 YEARS!!!) my wife and I were at a Yankee game when some drunk guy behind us spilled his beer and it dripped down on her stuff under our seats. I did nothing, but what was I supposed to do, reverse time? My wife has always felt I should have gotten into a brawl with this 300 pounder in the stadium. Now, every time some instance like “supreme protector” Will Smith pops up, the whole thing is revived. Will ladies lose more respect for their man if, A) He does nothing… or, B) Gets his backside handed to him in a fight? I hate that this has all happened and has now brought it all up again. Please help me out and maybe my wife will finally let it go. Thanks ~ Rich.

Wow. Well personally I’m never a fan of violence. And yeah, that guy at the baseball game sounds like he was overserved and it affected everyone around him. But no, I’m no fan of beating a guy up because his beer got on my pocketbook. But that’s my take.

What do you think? Should men willy nilly beat up guys that do or say something offensive. And why can’t women protect themselves? Let’s talk about it and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

Albany, NY
