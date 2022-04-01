ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Man Found Dead In Cemetery

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall Police found a man from Jefferson murdered at a...

easttexasradio.com

KLTV

Longview double murder suspect kills himself

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A search for the Longview double murder suspect at a White Oaks apartment complex is over after he killed himself. According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department, they were searching the Chase Knoll Studio apartments off Old Highway 80 in White Oak for Jared Scott Sobey.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark. police are investigating a shooting. It happened at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Authorities say a man was shot outside his home in the 700 block of Artesian Street. When officers got there, they say they found the victim lying on the ground bleeding, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
truecrimedaily

Texas man arrested for allegedly keeping his dead son's body in the kitchen for 4 years

NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 67-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found the man's son's body in his kitchen. According to a statement, New Boston Police received a call March 29, at 5:10 p.m. for a request to conduct a welfare check on a male at a home on the 1200 block of South Merrill. Officers went to the residence and spoke with the male's father, David McMichael.
NEW BOSTON, TX
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
KLTV

Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said a capital murder warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man from Longview after a shooting which left two dead Wednesday. Longview police said the warrant is for Jared Scott Sobey. The victims have been identified as Longview residents 53-year-old Todd Monroe Brown and 34-year-old Kevin Mitchell Gonzales.
LONGVIEW, TX

