Doctor’s Medical License Is Suspended

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested at the Flow Faire rave in Cool, Texas after undercover agents found numerous street drugs at the party held in the 11000-block of Mineral Wells Highway.
(courtesy: Parker County Sheriff’s Department)
Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells Police to make the drug-related arrests.
“We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police...
