Doctor’s Medical License Is Suspended

A Nigerian man who was arrested in Flower Mound last year was sentenced this week to nearly three years in federal prison for federal fraud violations. According to court documents, in March 2021, 24-year-old Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti presented a false passport and a falsely procured certified check when trying to open a bank account in Flower Mound, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The check was purchased by a fraud victim who was induced into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as “Robinson Elijah.”

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO