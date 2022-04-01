ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEE MARKETS-Crown gains after rate hike, forint stronger before election

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose on Friday to its highest level since Feb. 21 as markets took in the central bank's latest rate hike, while Hungary's forint pushed higher before a closely watched election. Central European markets generally drifted with worry over the Russia-Ukraine conflict still high. But stock markets in the region bucked global weakness and climbed, with Prague near 1-month highs. The forint edged up to 367.80 to the euro before an election on Sunday when Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united oppisition for the first time since he came to power in 2010. According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance. The crown was the main currency mover on Friday, rising 0.2% on the day to 24.40 to the euro by 1004 GMT. It touched a session high of 24.31 earlier. The currency has had limited reaction to a Thursday interest rate hike that brought the base Czech rate to 5.00%, its highest since 2001 as the central bank kept up its fight against inflation. With prices set to rise further amid fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Czech National Bank (CNB) said it was ready to continue raising rates. Markets see scope for further rises, although growth worries - after the central bank said on Thursday this year's growth outlook of 3% could be cut in half - could limit that room. "We think the CNB may be too optimistic about GDP growth now," Erste Group Bank said. "Thus, if lower growth materializes, it could become less hawkish. Altogether, due to the current hawkish communication of the Czech National Bank, we expect another rate increase in May, but only by 25 bps to 5.25%." Inflation has soared since last year due to supply chain problems, rising energy costs and strong consumer demand and wage growth. War in Ukraine is adding to woes. Polish inflation surged to 10.9% in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000. The zloty was a tad down at 4.647 per euro. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1204 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.4000 24.4400 +0.16% +1.93% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 367.800 368.100 +0.08% +0.43% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6470 4.6450 -0.04% -1.21% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9450 4.9420 -0.06% +0.06% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5750 7.5735 -0.02% -0.76% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.630 117.730 +0.09% -0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1377.08 1367.33 +0.71% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 45039.7 44726.2 +0.70% -11.20% 8 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2166.33 2133.05 +1.56% -4.44% > .BETI Buchares 12764.4 12712.0 +0.41% -2.27% t 3 6 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1207.58 1210.90 -0.27% -3.81% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2095.44 2098.47 -0.14% +0.77% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 836.00 840.53 -0.54% +1.85% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 630.74 626.76 +0.64% -0.78% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 4.8810 0.2660 +494bp +26bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 4.3150 0.1460 +392bp +13bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 3.8940 0.1750 +332bp +15bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 5.6620 0.0720 +572bp +6bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 5.7190 0.0620 +532bp +5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 5.3240 0.0820 +475bp +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 5.90 5.90 5.89 5.06 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.60 7.75 7.85 6.48 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 6.04 6.21 6.16 4.77 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)

