Global bond funds gain first weekly inflow since early Jan

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago
(Fixes to say the inflow amount is in U.S. dollars in the sixth para)

(Reuters) -Global bond funds drew their first weekly inflow in about three months in the week ended March 30, as a dip in oil prices tempered some concerns over inflation during the week.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, global bond funds received $3.5 billion in the week to March 30, their first weekly inflow since Jan. 5. However, they faced outflows of $108.22 billion in the first quarter of the year, the biggest since the first quarter of 2020.

In the week to March 30, European bond funds saw inflows worth $5.77 billion, however, the U.S. and Asian bond funds faced outflows.

Global high yield bond funds drew inflows worth $1.3 billion, while government and inflation-linked bond funds received $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion respectively.

Global equity funds saw their second successive weekly inflow, receiving $464 million, however, it was much smaller than the previous week’s inflow of $19.67 billion.

They received about $70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $191.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Among sector funds, tech and industrials led inflows, receiving $974 million and $181 million respectively.

Meanwhile, money market funds pulled in $16.5 billion in net buying after two consecutive weeks of outflows.

In the commodities sector, investors poured $670 million in precious metal funds, which was their 11th straight week of net buying. Energy funds, on the other hand, faced outflows worth $241 million.

Emerging market equity funds attracted $3 billion, their biggest inflow since Feb. 9, while emerging market bond funds received $1.75 billion, after four straight weeks of outflows.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

