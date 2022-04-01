ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

Flames tear through garage in Forest

By Paige Meyer
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Va. (WSET) — A garage up went up in flames in Forest Thursday. It happened on Thomas Jefferson Road. “Shortly after 5 o’clock this afternoon, the Forest Fire Department was alerted for a detached garage on fire. Our...

wset.com

