As autism rates increase, so do wait times to see a specialist

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait time to access a specialist who can diagnose a child with autism in the U.S. can be anywhere between two and 18 months, according to a rough estimate by Judith Miller, clinical training director in the Center for Autism Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. That’s...

TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

All About ADHD and Executive Dysfunction

Executive dysfunction, which often occurs with ADHD, may cause issues with memory, focus, and time management. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a very common neurodevelopmental condition involving differences in the brain that affect behavior and cognition. The estimated lifetime prevalence for ADHD in U.S. adults is. 8.1%. , so...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Judith Miller
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about substance-induced mood disorder

Substance-induced mood disorders, or mental disorders, are persistent mental health conditions impacting mood that stem from the physiological effects of substances, certain medications, heavy metals, or toxins. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which is the manual that helps mental health practitioners diagnose and evaluate...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Autism Diagnoses#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Medicaid
UPI News

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition. People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Large

Scientists have noticed that a key brain structure appears to undergo an unusual growth spurt between six and 12 months in babies that go on to develop autism. Reported in the American Journal of Psychiatry, scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scanned the brains of over 400 kids, including 58 infants with an increased likelihood of developing autism (due to having an older sibling with autism) who were later diagnosed with autism, 212 infants at increased likelihood of autism but who did not develop autism, 109 controls, and 29 infants with “fragile X” syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

Going Through Menopause Before Age 45 Might Raise the Risk of Dementia Later On

People who enter menopause early—before the age of 45—may be at a higher risk for developing dementia later in life, according to new research. The findings highlight the importance of assessing individuals' personal risk of dementia, especially those who experience menopause, and monitoring brain health as they age.

