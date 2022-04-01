ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

WATCH AGAIN | 'Geauga's Child' murder trial day 3

 2 days ago
CHARDON, Ohio — The decades-old case known as "Geauga's Child" is now on trial. We are streaming court proceedings live in the player at the top of this story. The situation dates back to March 25, 1993, when a baby boy’s body was found in a trash bag along Sidley Road....

