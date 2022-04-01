ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Inland business activity stays strong

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness activity in the Inland Empire grew by 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 4.5 percent growth during the third quarter, according to data released earlier this week. The Inland economy “transitioned from recovery...

iebusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Jobless claims recede as labor market stays strong

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to fall amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
WLFI.com

Economy staying strong despite the pandemic

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce said Tippecanoe County is the place to be if you're looking for a job. There are big needs right now in higher education and manufacturing. GLC President and CEO Scott Walker said one company looking for employees is SAAB; a company that is looking to ramp up production.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
AFP

US labor market nears full recovery after strong March hiring

The US labor market has almost recovered from the mass joblessness caused by the pandemic, adding hundreds of thousands of positions last month and sending the unemployment rate nearly to where it was before Covid-19 broke out nationwide. The Labor Department reported Friday that the unemployment rate fell more than analysts had predicted in March to 3.6 percent, a hair above its February 2020 level of 3.5 percent, while the economy added 431,000 jobs in the month.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
Riverside, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Riverside, CA
Government
City
Riverside, CA
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pending home sales decline for fourth consecutive month, underscoring down shift in housing market

The numbers: Pending home sales slid 4.1% in February, according to the monthly index released by the National Association of Realtors. The index reflects transactions where the contract has been signed for an existing-home sale, but the sale has not yet closed. Economists view it as an indicator for the direction of existing-home sales in subsequent months.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Inland Empire#The Inland Empire
AOL Corp

Rising interest rates may be a good thing for home prices

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Home prices are soaring and later this morning we will find out by how much, when the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index is released.
REAL ESTATE
Shropshire Star

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

The latest official data showed prices rose across the board in February, including for many everyday household items and staple foods. UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games. The latest figures from the Office...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Texas Instruments should benefit from being a leader in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. Norfolk Southern's vast railway network plays an important role in the economy. McDonald's brand power should help it continue navigating through high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
insideevs.com

Tesla In Very Strong Manufacturing Position: Analyst On Stock Split

Tesla has officially announced an upcoming shareholder vote for a potential stock split later this year. If shareholders approve of the move, it will be Tesla's second stock split in two years. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins the hosts at Yahoo! Finance to talk about what this all means for people invested in – or perhaps planning to invest in – Tesla's stock.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy