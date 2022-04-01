Singer cancels concert to watch Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

The state of North Carolina takes center court tonight, and for the first time in NCAA tournament history, the men's basketball teams for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University will meet in post-season play. They'll tip off in tonight's Final Four game in New Orleans. But it's the eight miles between Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C., where students, alumni and fans of both schools have put their entire lives on hold today to don the correct shade of blue and root for the other side to lose.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO