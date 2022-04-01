ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer cancels concert to watch Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

ERIC CHURCH: (Singing) There's a cabin in a valley... Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tomorrow, bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina face off in the...

The passionate rivalry behind tonight's historic UNC vs. Duke matchup

The state of North Carolina takes center court tonight, and for the first time in NCAA tournament history, the men's basketball teams for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University will meet in post-season play. They'll tip off in tonight's Final Four game in New Orleans. But it's the eight miles between Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C., where students, alumni and fans of both schools have put their entire lives on hold today to don the correct shade of blue and root for the other side to lose.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC triumphs over its biggest rival Duke to secure a spot in the NCAA championship

Fans in North Carolina react to the clash between what may be college basketball's biggest rivalry, as UNC wins over Duke and is headed to the national championship. Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She explores modern and historical constructs to tell stories of poverty and wealth, health and food culture, education and racial identity. Leoneda is also co-host of the podcast Tested, allowing for even more in-depth storytelling on those topics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
