The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, Black Crab, and A Walk Among the Tombstones. The Adam Project has posted up in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart and doesn't seem interested in going anywhere. The list of the most popular movies on Netflix for Tuesday, March 22 is topped by the Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy flick for the 11th straight day. No. 2 is the Swedish action movie Black Crab, which stars Noomi Rapace and ice skates. No. 3 is Liam Neeson's action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones, one of Neeson's better post-Taken action outings. No. 4 is claustrophobic thriller Windfall. And rounding out the top 5 is Rescued by Ruby, a sweet little family movie about a cop and his dog.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO