Carmel, IN

Carmel holding Big Tree Contest to celebrate Arbor Day

By Josh Doering
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel is holding its first-ever Big Tree Contest as part of its Arbor Day celebration. Entries are being accepted throughout the month of April for 10 different categories: cottonwood, elm,...

www.wishtv.com

Carmel, IN
