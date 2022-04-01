ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullen Stock: The Best EV Pick at the Moment?

By Bernard Zambonin,Daniel Martins
Mullen's popularity is growing among investors online. Is MULN the best EV pick right now?

Mullen Automotive ( MULN ) shares appreciated more than 190% during March. Worth less than a dollar a month ago, Mullen is slowly losing its penny stock status. Positive news related to the company's technology and its future potential has been the main catalyst behind the rally.

Recently, Mullen CEO David Michery gave an interview to Benzinga in which he provided updates on the company's next steps and answered important questions about the progress of the business.

Here's a closer look at what investors can expect from Mullen stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40A2PP_0ewKcQqd00
Figure 1: Mullen Stock: The Best EV Pick at the Moment?

Mullen

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Will Ryan Cohen Give BBBY the "GameStop Treatment"? )

What's So Good About Mullen?

Mullen is an electric vehicle (EV) maker with a current market cap of $105 million. Still in the early stages of development, it's planning to start production of its Mullen FIVE model at its newly purchased Mississippi plant in 2023 — even though deliveries are not expected until 2024.

According to Mullen CEO David Michery, the company stands out from the competition thanks to the cutting-edge technology of its vehicle, its battery technology, and the fact that it aims to create an all-American car. All of Mullen's manufacturing will be done in America, and all of its suppliers will be American.

Mullen's technology and its FIVE compact SUV model earned recognition and praise from CarBuzz magazine at the end of February. The article mentioned Mullen that is the "real deal" and that it has the potential to stand up to big EV makers like Tesla ( TSLA ) - Get Tesla Inc Report , Lucid ( LCID ) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report , and Rivian ( RIVN ) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report .

Short-term catalysts

Mullen recently disclosed that it expects to report in excess of $65 billion in cash to execute the company's 2022 commitments. With that, plans to start production of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and the development of the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van are secured due to the balance sheet being at its strongest level in history, according to the company's CEO.

During a recent interview , Mullen's CEO also revealed that the company will announce in the second quarter of 2022 that a huge Forbes 500 company will buy a sizable number of vans. The recent announcement generated euphoria in the market and was the main catalyst that made Mullen's shares jump almost 29% during the March 31 session and more than 10% at a certain point in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Mullen to officially release the details of the van deal at some point in the second quarter. So that should be a strong catalyst for short-term action.

Another near- or medium-term catalyst could be the release of data concerning the number of vehicle orders Mullen has taken so far. That's expected sometime in 2022.

The "Meme" Push

Mullen enjoys massive popularity among retail investors, especially those on Reddit. The stock has frequently been among the most-discussed topics in the social media platform's investing threads.

But unlike other meme stocks, Mullen's recent surge isn't due to a short squeeze. Although there have been reports that short-selling activity has increased considerably in the last few days, MULN's gains are the result of retail investors buying a large volume of the stock.

Speculations among retail investors about Mullen's next steps run rife. Among them is a possible deal with Apple ( AAPL ) - Get Apple Inc. Report , which is planning to enter the EV market, as well as a deal with Amazon, which has recently worked with Rivian.

Keep Focused on The Long Haul

By 2026, the EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23% to $1 trillion But the road ahead for emerging EV makers could be bumpy. Supply-chain disruptions, increased costs, labor shortages, and rising inflation are just some of the macro risks that could affect the growth pace of companies like Mullen Automotive.

The fact that Mullen is creating a domestic supply chain in the U.S. can be seen as both an opportunity and a risk to its pace of growth. Strict American standards could weigh on the agility of the company's deliveries.

Plus. Mullen's own management recognizes that it is extremely difficult to estimate future dates and deadlines on its progress. Time could become a major enemy of Mullen Automotive.

However, for long-term investors, buying into Mullen at current levels while it's still under Wall Street's radar may end up paying off big-time. Still at a very early stage, the company seems to be heading in the right direction and has the cutting-edge technology to fully capitalize on the future opportunities of the EV market.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

