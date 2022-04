It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Blue Bloods. Of course, considering the popular police procedural has been on for over a decade with 12 seasons under its belt, it’s safe to say we’re not the only ones. Still, even when it’s clear that a show is well-received, it’s only natural to wonder what makes it stand apart from the many, many other procedurals on air. Luckily for us, we get to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO