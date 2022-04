A member of the DeSoto Parish School Board was arrested on Sunday night. 37-year-old Coday Johnston was arrested after a domestic dispute at his home in Stanley. According to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson, Johnston's wife accuses him of grabbing her by the throat during the domestic dispute on Sunday night. Johnston was arrested and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center around 11pm. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, which is a felony charge.

RUSTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO