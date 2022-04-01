ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, PA

New Historical Exhibit In Harmony

By Tyler Friel
wbut.com
 2 days ago

Those interested in viewing artifacts of Pennsylvania history are invited to visit a local exhibition. The Harmony Museum is opening a new...

www.wbut.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville welcomes new traveling art exhibit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced the opening of “The Big Dog Show” on Friday. “The Big Dog Show” is a collection of 20 steel sculptures created by Dale Rodgers, an artist from Boston. The sculptures are on display in Cleveland Park, ONE City Plaza and RiverPlace until the exhibit ends on July 25.
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS New York

NYPL "Treasures" exhibit showcases historic items from NY's past

NEW YORK -- More than six months after it opened, the New York Public Library's first ever permanent exhibition has become so popular guests are now encouraged to make reservations. Admission is free for the exhibit called "Treasures" at the 42nd Street library. It showcases more than 250 rare items from the library's research collections, including Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence, Malcolm X's briefcase and the very first pieces of money printed in New York in 1709. Back then, it wasn't called a dollar, it was referred to as a shilling.The library's rare books librarian says the bills were paper comprised of handwritten text and only worth what the government deemed them to be. "This is like separated from any value of gold or silver. This is just worth the paper it's printed on, essentially, unless the government recognizes it," New York Public Library Rare Books Librarian Kyle Triplett told CBS2. It's one of many objects that the library says span 4,000 years of history. CLICK HERE for how to reserve a free ticket
ENTERTAINMENT
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL
Ledger Independent

New exhibits at KYGMC stir memories and imagination.

Four exciting new exhibits await visitors at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville. You’ll experience a blast from the past with The School Days exhibit which showcases memorabilia from Maysville, St. Patrick, and Mason County schools before the final consolidation of Maysville and Mason County in 1991. You’ll see tangible items like cheer uniforms, band uniforms, state championship trophies, class rings, and a variety of class and team sports pictures that will take you on a fun trip down memory lane. Most of the items on display are property of the museum, but there are a number of donated objects from local citizens to see as well.
MAYSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy