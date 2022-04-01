Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

SEPTA has recently claimed that its “engagement” efforts for its “Bus Revolution” project showed that “people strongly support bus only lanes” on Roosevelt Boulevard and other roads in Northeast Philadelphia. “Opportunities” identified by SEPTA’s public outreach include “Rapid Bus improvements, including [public] transit priority measures” on major roads like “Frankford Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard, Castor Avenue, Bustleton Avenue, and Cottman Avenue.” According to SEPTA, “transit priority measures” are exclusive bus-only travel lanes, bus-only turn lanes and systems allowing buses to control nearby traffic signals.
Comments / 0