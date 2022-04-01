ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets.

Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity of this person. Text TIP2APD to 847411, if you would like to anonymously share information.

