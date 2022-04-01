ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

April 1st AM: Starting off sunny before clouds and showers later on

 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clear conditions from last night persist through the morning hours in order to start the day off sunny. Much calmer breezes as well for the area so it won’t feel as cold. Sadly the sunshine won’t be lasting all day as clouds move in from the west.

Despite the return of clouds, temperatures will rise for the day and are expected to reach to the 50’s and 60’s in some parts of Siouxland. And another chance to see some showers this afternoon, though they are expected to end before midnight. Clearing conditions for the region as the showers move further east.

The weekend is looking pretty good as temperatures rise and a sunny day on Saturday. Clouds will return later in the weekend along with slim rain chances again.

More rain chances appear next week as well as temperatures remain warmer than what we saw throguh this week.

