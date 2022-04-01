ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Permits Filed for 1395 Bristow Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx

New York YIMBY |
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 1395 Bristow Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between Jennings Street and East 170th Street, the lot is near...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 51 Franklin Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 51 Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Flushing Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Flushing Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Zelig Weiss of Riverside Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 746 East 5th Street in Alphabet City, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a 13-story mixed-use building with affordable housing at 746 East 5th Street in Alphabet City, Manhattan. Located between Avenue C and Avenue D, the lot is near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station, serviced by the F, J, M, and Z trains. Manny Ashourzadeh under the Golbar LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 33 4th Street in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 33 4th Street in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Located between Smith Street and Hoyt Street, the lot is one block from the Carroll Street subway station, serviced by the F and G trains. Shimon Hoffman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Real Estate
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits filed for 1258 Shakespeare Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 70-story residential building at 1258 Shakespeare Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between Jerome Avenue and West 169th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Zev Mayer of Skyrock NYC Development is listed as the owner behind the applications, and is also responsible for permits for the neighboring five-story residential building at 1268 Shakespeare Avenue.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 88 North 1st Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 88 North 1st Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue, the interior lot is within walking distance of the Bedford Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Hershy Silberstein of Blue Shine Builders Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 1259 St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 1259 St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located at the intersection of West 173rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, the corner lot is a short walk to the 175th Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Nancy Lin is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Parking Spaces#Subway#The Bronx#Cnc Developers
Daily News

Woman jumps from Harlem overpass, fatally struck by driver on parkway below

A 33-year-old woman died after she jumped from a Harlem overpass Sunday and was hit by a driver on the parkway below, police said. The victim leapt from the E. 135th St. overpass above the Harlem River Drive about 10:15 a.m., cops said. A driver in the northbound lanes hit the woman and kept going, police said. It was not immediately clear if the driver knew they hit someone. The woman died at ...
ACCIDENTS
New York YIMBY |

RAMSA’s 150 East 78th Street Nears Completion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is nearing completion on 150 East 78th Street, a 16-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects and developed by Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group, the 205-foot-tall structure will yield 25 units in three- to five-bedroom layouts spread across 68,293 square feet, as well as 3,739 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Ismael Leyva Architects is the executive architect and residential layout designer and Compass Development Marketing Group is handling marketing and sales for the project, which is located at the corner of East 78th Street and Lexington Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

109 East 79th Street’s Brick and Stone Façade Progresses on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Exterior work is continuing to progress on 109 East 79th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 145,000 square feet and 31 condominiums in two- to five-bedroom layouts, with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group’s Cathy Franklin Team leading sales and marketing. Prices range from $5.5 million for a two-bedroom residence to $35 million for a full-floor penthouse with private roof terrace. Cauldwell Wingate is the general contractor and Rees Roberts + Partners is the interior and landscape designer for the project, which is located between Lexington and Park Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 827 Sterling Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 827 Sterling Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, the lot is three blocks north of the Nostrand Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2, 3, and 4 trains. Jody Kriss of Kriss Capital LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Silver Point Apartments at 43-20 52nd Street in Woodside, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Silver Point Apartments, a six-story mixed-use building at 43-20 52nd Street in Woodside, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng & Anthony Ng Architect, the structure yields 14 residences, seven parking spaces, and ground-floor commercial and community facility space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $167,570.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY |

City Officials Join Project Partners to Celebrate 234 New Affordable Homes at Linden Terrace in East New York, Brooklyn

Developers and New York City officials recently joined to celebrate the first phase of completion at Linden Terrace, a 548-unit affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn. Located at 2858 Linden Boulevard, the building comprises 234 affordable homes. The teams also celebrated the commencement of construction for the second and third buildings, which will eventually comprise 159 and 155 additional affordable apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY |

219 Jay Street Prepares for Vertical Construction in Downtown Brooklyn

Demolition is complete at 219 Jay Street, the site of a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Alternately addressed as 9 Chapel Street, the 130-foot-tall structure is designed by Kane Architecture and Urban Design and developed by Tankhouse Development, and will yield 27 units spread across 54,118 square feet, for an average of 1,340 square feet apiece. KSK Construction Group is the general contractor and 219 JSP LLC is the owner of the property, which is set to rise on a plot bound by Chapel Street to the south, Concord Street to the north, and Jay Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
L'Observateur

East Terrace Street Closure

Hahnville, LA – Tomorrow, March 23, 2022 the Canadian National Railroad will close the crossing on East Terrace St. in New Sarpy. The crossing will be closed to all traffic for the entire day while railroad crews replace the entire crossing. There will be employees and signaling personnel on...
NEW SARPY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy