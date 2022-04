Positive parenting is the latest, best practice among parenting experts, but here to break down its effectiveness is relationship expert, Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld. Positive parenting has gained a lot of momentum over the last few years. It is a shift from avoiding negative outcomes to focusing on teaching kids how to work through their emotions and supporting them. Langeveld says the more she teaches and researches positive parenting, the more she thinks it might be setting moms up to FAIL.

