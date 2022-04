Not a lot of people know this about me, but I actually used to bowl in a league. It wasn’t a league full of great bowlers, but we sure had fun and I even won a set of knives and a carving board for scoring a high game. It was under 200, but it was the best game I had ever bowled. And I haven’t even come close to it since. My friends and I would spend almost every Saturday night at Casino Bowling, where you could win money. I never did, but we always had a blast.

HUDSON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO