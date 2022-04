During the evacuations prompted by the Caldor Fire, South Lake Tahoe could have been renamed Bear Town. “During last fall’s evacuation, when streets and homes were empty and no one was around to secure houses, vehicles, Dumpsters, or other attractants, habituated bears in the Tahoe Basin – meaning those bears already comfortable around people or those bears that look to people, their homes, and cars for food – were left to roam neighborhoods freely with little resistance,” Lake Tahoe wildlife officials said. “These habituated bears suddenly had no humans yelling, making noise, chasing or hazing them, and no electric deterrents because of power outages.”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO