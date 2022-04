People are really enjoying the first Iron Range Home, Sport, and Travel Show at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the event is back again. Krissy Warwas, the show coordinator, said, "We're really happy with the turnout. We weren't sure what to expect. But the city of Virginia and the staff here at Iron Trail Motors pulled it together."

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO