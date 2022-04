Making moviePhoto by Cornell Academy (Creative Commons) Just a few weeks into a Kickstarter campaign, Ohio native Chris Stuckmann's film Shelby Oaks has become the most-funded horror film project on Kickstarter. This movie is to be written and directed by YouTube movie reviewer Chris Stuckmann. Stuckmann is known for his YouTube channel where he has almost two million subscribers. The film is based on a recent Internet mystery about a group of missing paranormal investigators.

AKRON, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO