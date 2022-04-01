ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzies take back Bruce Willis' 'worst performance' award after his family reveals he has aphasia

By Sinéad Baker
 2 days ago

American actor Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

  • The Golden Raspberry Awards, which spotlights bad acting, said it was taking back Bruce Willis' award.
  • The decision came in light of Willis' family revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
  • Organizers said it was "not appropriate" to award someone if medical issues affected their performance.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, said it was taking back Bruce Willis' "worst performance" award after his family revealed that he has aphasia.

The founders of the parody awards, which spotlight bad movies and acting, told Indie Wire in a statement on Thursday: "After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie."

Willis' family announced on Wednesday that Willis has aphasia, a language and communication disorder, and that he would be stopping his acting career.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," Rumer Willis, his daughter, said.

Willis was given the award for his performance in the 2021 science fiction film "Cosmic Sin." The title of the award was "Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie."

The Razzie awards are voted on by journalists, cinema fans, and other professionals in the industry.

The award's organizers told IndieWire on Wednesday, the day that Willis' diagnosis was made public, that they were still considering options on how to respond.

Read the original article on Insider

