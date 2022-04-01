ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky legislators deal with avalanche of bills in final days of the session

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMZ9D_0ewKWZMO00
Senate Tote Board March 31, 2022Stu Johnson/WEKU

By Stu Johnson/WEKU

Members of the Kentucky House and Senate took up large numbers of bills on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The last two days of every session, prior to the veto period, are always busy.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said it’s hard for a bill to become law. The Georgetown GOP lawmaker noted it involves going through committees and the floors of two chambers and building support.

Thayer said Kentucky’s legislature is in session at a designated time, which is not the case in some other states.

“They can do this year-round. And they take breaks and they come back and work on things. They get mad at each other, so they go home for a while and then they come back when everybody is happy again. We don’t have the luxury of doing that. Hopefully, our Constitution will get changed this fall and we’ll have an opportunity to be able to call ourselves into a special session during an emergency situation,” said Thayer.

He admits part of the reason for such a rush of bills at the end of a session can be politics involving certain bits of legislation.

Grayson Democratic Senator Robin Webb said a more robust interim committee process might help to see bills go through during a session at, quote, “a rationale pace.” She says that would allow for more discourse and review on individual bills.

Plus, the veteran lawmaker says a female approach might differ some.“I think women have a way of multi-tasking and managing and a different view of their time and certainly are fairly result-oriented and certainly, most women that I know don’t have an ego involved or pride of authorship in what they are doing here. And plus, we’ve got to go home and take care of kids in the house, you know,” said Webb.

The members from the House and Senate return to Frankfort on April 13th to take up any vetoes by Governor Beshear.

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves notified lawmakers Thursday that he has vetoed House Bill 980. The author of House Bill 980 says the intent was simple: If the federal government declassifies a drug on the schedule of controlled substances, the State Health Officer would be allowed to declassify it at the state level.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Thayer
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer: $400 refund checks should come in the mail this week

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that residents can expect to see those $400 refund checks arrive this week. According to Whitmer’s office, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Legislature#Senate Tote Board#Johnson Weku#The Kentucky House#Gop#Democratic
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy