Kentucky legislators deal with avalanche of bills in final days of the session

Senate Tote Board March 31, 2022 Stu Johnson/WEKU

By Stu Johnson/WEKU

Members of the Kentucky House and Senate took up large numbers of bills on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The last two days of every session, prior to the veto period, are always busy.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said it’s hard for a bill to become law. The Georgetown GOP lawmaker noted it involves going through committees and the floors of two chambers and building support.

Thayer said Kentucky’s legislature is in session at a designated time, which is not the case in some other states.

“They can do this year-round. And they take breaks and they come back and work on things. They get mad at each other, so they go home for a while and then they come back when everybody is happy again. We don’t have the luxury of doing that. Hopefully, our Constitution will get changed this fall and we’ll have an opportunity to be able to call ourselves into a special session during an emergency situation,” said Thayer.

He admits part of the reason for such a rush of bills at the end of a session can be politics involving certain bits of legislation.

Grayson Democratic Senator Robin Webb said a more robust interim committee process might help to see bills go through during a session at, quote, “a rationale pace.” She says that would allow for more discourse and review on individual bills.

Plus, the veteran lawmaker says a female approach might differ some.“I think women have a way of multi-tasking and managing and a different view of their time and certainly are fairly result-oriented and certainly, most women that I know don’t have an ego involved or pride of authorship in what they are doing here. And plus, we’ve got to go home and take care of kids in the house, you know,” said Webb.

The members from the House and Senate return to Frankfort on April 13th to take up any vetoes by Governor Beshear.