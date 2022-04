By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jury found a man guilty of killing another man outside a bar in Stowe Township. Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations in the death of Ernest Dixon. Harris shot and killed Dixon outside Shooters Bar in 2019. Police said after Harris pulled out a gun, Dixon lunged at him, then Harris shot Dixon. He died at the hospital. The jury returned the verdict after two hours of deliberation following a day and a half of testimony. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

