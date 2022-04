Alice, the upcoming crime thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common follows an escaped enslaved woman who discovers the shocking truth about the world outside the plantation she has lived on for the entirety of her life. Krystin Ver Linden makes her directorial debut with Alice, a story of empowerment, freedom, and getting even. The gripping story has a focus on themes of racism, self-worth, and standing up for what is right while still being downright terrifying. The film's big twist takes place early on in the film, with the majority of the story focusing on the changes that the main character undergoes, the truth that she learns, and what she decides to do with her newfound knowledge.

