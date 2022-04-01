ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Car crash leads to light pole falling into West Town building, damaging 3rd story window

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

A car crashed into two street poles in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, causing one of them to fall and damage a building Thursday night, police said.

A car was driving in the 2900-block of West North Avenue at about 11:14 p.m. when it stuck two street poles, causing one to fall into a building and smash through a window on the third floor.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation responded to the scene to secure exposed wires and remove the poles.

No one was injured. The driver was issued citations.

