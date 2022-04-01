ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Dogs on a mission to find a forever home

By Tony Mirones
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Captain Cute” is the pet of the week. This young lad has called the shelter home for more than 130 days. He enjoys playing with toys and walking.

Currently, 110 dogs are waiting to go home with their new family.

  • MUTT Madness: all dogs and puppies six months and older are adoptable for $40.
  • Pet FBI Ohio to offer FREE microchips to all reclaimed dogs during the month of April.
“April 23 is National Lost Dog Awareness Day, and microchips greatly increase the chance that your pet will get home quickly if they ever become lost,” said Pet FBI Executive Director Leslie Poole. “Pet FBI is happy to partner with the Franklin County Dog Shelter to raise awareness and ensure that more pet owners can take this important step to protect their pets.”

The offer is to remove the cost barrier of the microchip and support the group’s mission of reuniting lost and found pets with their families.

Current Dogs Available for Adoption

Captain Cute

Age: 4.5 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 57 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)

Blue

Date In Shelter: 3/26/2022
Age: 9 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks
Due Date Out: 3/26/202
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 90 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color:
Sex: Neutered Male

Lucy

Date In Shelter: 2/22/2022
Age: 3 Years 4 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 43.4 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female

Pongo

Date In Shelter: 1/9/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 64 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Black
Sex: Neutered Male

Persephone

Date In Shelter: 10/28/2021
Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 52 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brindle
Secondary Color:
Sex: Spayed Female

Since NBC4i.com began highlighting dogs for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center , eight of the 12 featured pets have been adopted. For the entire week of March 21, 84 dogs left the center for their new homes.

Adopted Dogs

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

