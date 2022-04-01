ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Ryan Day 'impressed' by Buckeyes defense early in spring practice

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ohio State is installing a new defense this spring. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ryan Day ‘impressed’ by Buckeyes defense early in spring practice

Ohio State needed a defensive overhaul.

After seeing his defense slip in each of the last two seasons — and hold the Buckeyes back from potentially winning a national title — Ryan Day knew he needed to make changes. So he went out and hired Jim Knowles to lead the defense.

Through just a few spring practices, Day already sees a difference and new energy from the Ohio State defense.

“I really have been impressed with the energy over there with the teaching that’s going on,” Day said this week. “We still have a long way to go, but for the first six practices, we’re off to a very good start there. I think the guys are playing with confidence. But also, just the physicality. Those guys have worked the last seven weeks to get in better shape. They’re stronger, they’re more powerful. So that part’s good. And they’re playing with confidence right now.”

Sure, it’s only been a few practices in the spring. But Day and the Buckeyes set out to fix their defense this offseason. It seems they’re making good progress on realizing that goal already.

Top Buckeyes target locks in commitment date

Ohio State target Malik Hartford will announce his college decision on April 6. The Buckeyes offered the 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back from Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio) High School in January. That offer came shortly after the hiring of Perry Eliano from Cincinnati. Eliano had been recruiting Hartford extremely aggressively for the Bearcats and his influence may have led to the Ohio State offer. Despite now working for another school, Hartford told Lettermen Row‘s Jeremy Birmingham that he noticed no change from Eliano.

Hartford will make his decision from seven schools that he named as his top schools in February. He made a number of college visits, including a pair of trips to Ohio State, in the last three months. He’s also visited Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Cincinnati while adding offers from national powerhouse programs like Alabama this spring.

ICYMI: Tim May Podcast with Garrett Wilson

Can’t-miss first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were the headliners of the Ohio State Pro Day workout, and they certainly made a case to be the top two receivers taken in the draft next month.

Wilson joined the latest edition of the Tim May Podcast to break down his draft positioning, his workout and what the last few months have been like for the future pro. Wilson and his parents chatted with Tim to peel back the curtain on what Ohio State was like for Wilson and how he can excel at the next level in the NFL.

But as good as Wilson and Olave were during their workout, the quarterback throwing to them truly was the biggest star of the day. C.J. Stroud had NFL scouts buzzing with his dazzling throws. And Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward was there to see it all, so he had to join Tim to break down just how good Stroud was on the big stage in front of NFL head coaches and general managers — a full year before his own Pro Day next year.

That conversations with Tim, Austin and the Wilson family, including Garrett and both of his parents, make this edition of The Tim May Podcast a must-listen episode.

