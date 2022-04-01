ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Gas Station owners frustrated over potential losses

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdOSp_0ewKUQLR00

Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s gas tax holiday begins Friday and is presenting a predicament for gas station owners.

Biden to combat gas prices by using oil reserves

According to the Connecticut Attorney General, gas stations are not permitted to charge consumers to cover the 24-cent-per-gallon tax starting Friday and those that do will be held accountable.

The owners of gas stations, however, believe that is unfair because they had to pay the tax when they bought the gas from distributors. Just a few more days without passing that cost on to consumers will cost those businesses thousands of dollars. One gas station owner said they usually go through their inventory in about five days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 12

Related
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#One Gas#Oil Reserves#Connecticut Gas Station
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gas Price Checker: Friday, March 25

Fox 40 shows you where to find the cheapest gas in the area, presented by ANC Heating and Air Conditioning. According to Gasbuddy.com, SNK fuels at 1065 Upper Front Street comes in first at $4.15 per gallon, if you pay with cash. It's $4.21 when paying with a credit card.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Eyewitness News

Drivers on the lookout for ‘computer jump’ at the gas pump

(WFSB) - When gas prices hover around record high prices, people tend to watch their wallets closely. Experts say they should also watch the pump to make sure they’re actually getting all the gas for which they’re paying. Channel 3 spoke to The Department of Consumer Protection on...
GAS PRICE
NECN

Drivers Past ‘Tipping Point' on Gas Prices in Massachusetts

With gas tax relief not favored by Beacon Hill Democrats, average prices at the pump in Massachusetts rose another 19 cents over the past week and analysts remain unsure how long the trend will continue. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring a Mystery Tunnel Under Brookfield, Connecticut

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Brookfield, Connecticut is a sleepy New England town with plenty of history and mystery when you discover a little-known tunnel under the town. According to public documents...
BROOKFIELD, CT
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in Louisiana are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
LOUISIANA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

How Long Will These Insanely High Gas Prices Last in Minnesota?

With some gas stations in southeast Minnesota now selling a gallon of unleaded for nearly $4 a gallon, how long will these high prices last?. While I'm guessing nobody wants to go back to March of 2020 during the beginning days of the pandemic, there was ONE thing I'd like to bring back from two years ago: the incredibly cheap price of gasoline.
MINNESOTA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy